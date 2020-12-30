LGBTQ+ year in review: 47 troubling events of 2020

The year 2020 had more than its share of grim news for LGBTQ+ people.  If you read this summary, you might want to dilute its impact by also reading  “LGBTQ+ year in review: 42 examples of good news in 2020”.

To read more about any topic, follow the link to the original article in Erasing 76 Crimes or, in several cases, a link to ILGA’s December 2020 update of its State-Sponsored Homophobia report.

All these developments occurred in the 72 nations with anti-homosexuality laws.

This couple was among 10 men arrested at a party that Mauritanian police believed was a gay wedding. (Photo courtesy of YouTube)

JANUARY

FEBRUARY

 

MARCH

The three challengers seeking to overturn Singapore’s anti-gay law: (from left) Bryan Choong Chee Hong, Johnson Ong Ming and Roy Tan Seng Kee. They lost a round in March, but they are appealing. (Ching S. Sia/Roy Tan/Facebook photo collage courtesy of Singapore Times)

 

MARCH THROUGH DECEMBER — THE COSF-19 SAGA:

LGBT residents of the COSF homeless shelter in Uganda were paraded before the media at the police station after their arrest on March 29 for allegedly violating Covid-19 regulations. After 50 days in prison, they were released and charges were dropped. (Uganda Police Force photo)

 

APRIL

 

MAY

JUNE

 

JULY

High-ranking Iranian government aide Shahindokht Molaverdi was charged with “spreading moral corruption and depravity” after she posted a promotional graphic for the U.N. International Day of Families. The illustration showed three opposite-sex and two same-sex couples (Photo courtesy of the Global Summit of Women)
  • In Algeria: “In July 2020, 44 people in Constantine province were arrested and charged for allegedly organising and participating in a ‘same-sex wedding’ between two men. In September 2020 two individuals from the group were sentenced to three years in prison, and two others to one year in prison each, despite the group reportedly claiming that the event was a birthday party, and not a wedding.” (State Sponsored Homophobia, ILGA, December 2020 update)

 

AUGUST

This photo of Yves Yomb had a place of honor at a memorial gathering in his honor.

 

SEPTEMBER

  • Ten suspected homosexuals were arrested in September 2020 by religious militia in the holy city of Touba. They were released and escaped to other countries with assistance from local and international LGBTQ rights activists.
  • In Ghana: ” In September 2020, local media indicated that 11 lesbian women were arrested in the city of Aflao, in the Volta region, after a video of two of them reportedly engaging in sexual acts became known.” (State Sponsored Homophobia, ILGA, December 2020 update)

 

OCTOBER

 

NOVEMBER

 

DECEMBER

The apparent murder of Haitian activist Charlot Jeudy remained unsolved a year after this death. (David Nieto photo courtesy of UN / MINUJUSTH)

 

BAD NEWS FROM THE GAMBIA:

Gambian President Adama Barrow. (Photo courtesy of Mamba Online)
Gambian President Adama Barrow has decided to leave the country’s anti-homosexuality law intact. (Photo courtesy of Mamba Online)

When moderate president Adama Barrow took power in the Gambia in 2016, replacing the rabidly homophobic Yahya Jammeh,
he said that “homosexuality is not an issue” in the country. Then Foreign Secretary Ousainou Darboe said he would support the repeal of Gambia’s anti-homosexual law. But in 2020, the government issued a statement that “decriminalization of homosexuality is not on the agenda in The Gambia”. Darboe, who is now leading the UDP opposition party, said “homosexuality cannot be decriminalized in this country, no matter what.

BAD NEWS FROM NIGERIA:

In 2020, local media outlets reported that religious police in Kano State arrested at least 15 young men. Religious police in Jigawa State arrested two men. (State Sponsored Homophobia, ILGA, December 2020 update)

 

