Criticised for LGBT repression, Tanzania leader wins re-election

Tanzania President John Pombe Magufuli, whose government has been accused of repeated violations of LGBT people’s rights, today (Nov. 5) was sworn in for another term in office.



He took the oath of office today in the administrative capital, Dodoma.

Local media is reporting that this is the first time a Tanzanian president has been sworn in from the new capital, Dodoma City, which was built to replace the historic capital, Dar es Salaam. Magufuli’s new term ends in 2025.

“I, John Pombe Joseph Magufuli, do solemnly swear that I will execute my duties as the president of the United Republic of Tanzania, with integrity to fulfill the responsibilities of my roles diligently…,” he said in Swahili.

LGBT repression during his administration