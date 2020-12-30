LGBTQ+ year in review: 42 examples of good news in 2020

This past year has been tough for everyone, gay and straight, but it had some bright spots too. Below is a list of 42 encouraging developments for LGBTQ+ people in countries with anti-gay laws.

To read more about any topic, follow the link to the original article in Erasing 76 Crimes or, in one case, a link to ILGA’s December 2020 update of its State-Sponsored Homophobia report. Also available: “LGBTQ+ year in review: 47 troubling events of 2020”.



JANUARY

FEBRUARY

MARCH

MAY

JUNE

In June 2020, the Supreme Court of Mauritius authorized four young activists to challenge the constitutionality of Section 250(1) of the penal code, which provides for up to five years in prison for homosexual activity. (State Sponsored Homophobia, ILGA, December 2020 update)

JULY

AUGUST

SEPTEMBER

OCTOBER

NOVEMBER

NOV. 25-27

The online “Intimate Conviction 2” conference focused on what needs to be done, especially by Christian churches, to put an end to dozens of countries’ laws against same-sex intimacy.

DECEMBER