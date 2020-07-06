Donations assure early release for 3 LGBT women in Cameroon

REPORT OF THE VISIT TO THE BERTOUA PRISON

The visit was held in the afternoon. We met the three detainees at the same time because the time had been set aside for one-on-one discussions.

The visit to Bertoua prison was held on Tuesday June 17, 2020. The 2HRC team was made up of two people.

She is doing well and received a sum of 10,000 FCFA [about $17] for the purchase of sanitary napkins and food at the prison. [During an earlier visit, the prisoners noted that they have no way to keep food from spoiling in the heat, so they asked that some of the money not be used by 2HRC to buy food, but instead be given to the prisoners so they could buy food at the prison themselves.]

We told her that her fine had been paid.She needs eyeglasses: she did an exam during the free ophthalmology campaign at the prison.

She needs 88,000 CFA francs [about $150] for the purchase of her glasses. [Since this report, the $150 for her glasses has been transferred to Cameroon.]When she gets out of prison, she would like to learn sewing or computer science.

She said if donors don’t have enough money to support both her and Eva, just one of them should be helped.

EVA

She is in perfect health compared to the last visit. She was issued 10,000 CFA francs for the purchase of sanitary napkins and for food because, at the first visit, it was specified that the food was spoiled at the prison because of heat and poor conditions for storage.

We told her that her fine had been paid.

She greatly thanks the donors of the Not Alone Program and she would like to know if she will be supported when she comes out of prison to have a place to sleep and also a small activity to survive.

She impatiently awaits her release from prison [scheduled for September].

She has no immediate needs.

COL

She is doing well and is awaiting her release in July.A sum of 10,000 FCFA was also given to her.

Her fine was paid immediately because the officers could not find her file. An appointment was made to pay the fine after her file was found.

For the moment, we still have the money for the payment of the fine. We will pay it as soon as her file is found. [The fine was paid two days later, on July 1.]

Col was in shock to learn that her file had been lost.

EXPENSES:

276,000 CFA francs (about U.S. $475) — Payment of fines for Eva and Marie

106,000 CFA francs (about U.S. $183) — Payment of fines for Col

10,000 CFA francs — Prison entry fees

30,000 CFA francs — 2HRC support costs

51,600 CFA francs — Purchase of food, etc.

PURCHASES:

These were the food and hygiene items we delivered::