Nigerian prosecution flubs 47-man gay trial; judge dismisses case

The judge threw out the case on Oct. 27. Prosecutors failed to attend that day’s hearing at the federal high court in Lagos, having previously failed to present some of their witnesses in a case that had been adjourned on several occasions.

Justice Rilwan Aikawa struck out the case and said he had done so due to the “lack of diligent prosecution”.

For example, when the trial got under way last February the prosecution called police Inspector Ade Adegboye, who said he knew three of the defendants from his “anti-cultism” work. He declined to answer questions from the defense and said nothing regarding the charges against the men.

In 2014, the Nigerian law banning gay marriage, making it punishable by up to 14 years in prison; public displays of same-sex affection, punishable by up to 10 years; and membership in a gay group, up to 10 years, prompted an international outcry when it came into force under former President Goodluck Jonathan.

The men were arrested in a police raid on a Lagos hotel in the city’s Egbeda district in 2018. Police said the men were being initiated into a gay club, but the defendants said they were just attending a birthday party.

Prosecution and defense lawyers in the case both stated that nobody had yet been convicted under the law. The Lagos case was widely seen as a test case that could help to establish the burden of proof needed for a conviction under the 2014 law.

Outside the court, many of the men smiled and cheered, including dancer James Brown who, smiling, said: “I am free. It means a lot of good things.”