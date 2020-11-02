Nigeria gets its first LGBTQ online streaming platform

Equality Hub, a Nigerian non-profit working to advance the rights of sexual minority women, has just launched a new LGBTQ online streaming platform.

From the African Human Rights Media Network

By Mike Daemon

Because of Nigeria’s anti-gay laws, pro-LGBT media, especially films, are often censored or banned outright, making it difficult for members of the LGBTQ community to see their realities mirrored on screen.

To bridge this gap, Equality Hub has just launched EhTv Network, an online streaming platform for premium on-demand Nigerian LGBTQ-themed content.

Similar to international mainstream online streaming platforms such as Netflix, users will have to sign up and pay a fee to gain access to content on the website.

The overall aim of the initiative is to showcase Nigerian-made LGBTQ-themed content and to accurately tell stories about the lived realities of LGBTQ people living in Nigeria.

Currently, the platform offers podcasts, documentaries, and films such as ‘Queer Talks’, ‘Under the Rainbow’, ‘ìfé’ and others.