Nigeria is getting its first LGBT job fair

LGBT Nigerians have a chance to be a part of an upcoming Naija LGBT Virtual Job Fair scheduled for next month.

From the African Human Rights Media Network

By Mike Daemon

The event, scheduled for Nov. 28, is being organized by the Bisi Alimi Foundation, a diaspora LGBTIQ+ organization working to accelerate social acceptance of LGBTIQ+ people in Nigeria.

According to the organization, the aim of the event is to “connect businesses in Nigeria with the Nigerian LGBT community”.

It will also be a way for businesses in Nigeria to foster diversity and boost economic growth by expanding their interactions with the Nigerian LGBT community.



This event is particularly important for the community, as many LGBTIQ+ Nigerians are faced with issues such as unemployment enforced by homophobia and discrimination within the workplace.

The job fair will run for three hours on Zoom starting at noon, Sept. 28, and will be aired live on Facebook. It will include panel discussions, breakout sessions, and three keynote speakers.

The foundation is seeking businesses to participate “that currently have or who aspire to have an active Diversity and Inclusion policy within their organisations.”

For more information about the event, click HERE.