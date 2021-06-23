With your help, we WILL free 11 LGBT victims of homophobia

NEW:

Hundreds of donors from the United States, the United Kingdom, France and Belgium have nearly achieved the goal of raising $7,226 to free 11 victims of Cameroonian homophobia at Yaoundé Central Prison.

Donations are still needed to bridge the gap between the current fundraising total of $6,886 and the goal of $7,226.

Evan, Kane, Roro, Gold, Medgar, Dylan, Nick and Allen were locked up in Cameroon’s Yaoundé Central Prison, serving sentences for whom and how they love. Donors’ contributions have already paid the fines of Evan, Kane, Roro and Gold, allowing them to go free. (Watch for further details in the days ahead.) More funds are needed to pay the fines for Medgar and Dylan, who will be eligible for early release next fall, and for Nick and Allen, eligible for early release in early 2022.

Those eight gay and lesbian Cameroonians were sentenced to prison time ranging from 18 months to two years after being convicted on homosexuality charges between May 17, 2019, and Oct. 19, 2020, amid the nation’s ongoing crackdown on its LGBT citizens. After their prison sentences end, they go free — but only if they can pay fines and court costs ranging from $315 to $370 that were imposed on them as part of their sentences.

None of them had the money to pay those fines, so they faced the prospect of working off the fines by remaining a further four to six months in their cells.

That’s where LGBT-friendly donors come in. Project Not Alone 2021, organized by the Erasing 76 Crimes news site, is raising money to pay their fines and set them free early. The financial sponsor for the project is the St. Paul’s Foundation for International Reconciliation, which supports LGBTQ+ rights advocacy journalism, including the Erasing 76 Crimes news site.

Project Not Alone 2021 is also raising money for deliveries of food and hygiene items for LGBT prisoners because the dirty, crowded prison forces inmates to live on one small meal per day. The deliveries will be made by activists from Erasing 76 Crimes and the local LGBTQ advocacy group Camfaids.

The project is also seeking funds to pay the expenses for attorneys from Defenders Without Borders who have agreed to work pro bono to defend three other imprisoned victims of Cameroon’s homophobia. The three are Ford and Bill, a gay couple who have been at the prison awaiting trial since March 2020, and Nicky, a trans man who has been imprisoned there without trial since February 2020.

None of the 11 prisoners was charged with any criminal offenses other than homosexuality.

Project Not Alone 2021’s fundraising goal of $7,226 includes $3,014 to pay the eight LGBT men’s fines; $1,982 for a series of four bimonthly deliveries of food and hygiene items to all 11 LGBT prisoners; and $2,230 for the expenses of pro-bono legal representation for Ford, Bill and Nicky. (For each of those three men, the estimated legal expenses include $367 for initial court filings and copies of court documents, $321 in fees and other follow-up expenses, and $55 for a required security deposit. Their attorneys will work for free.)

U.S. tax-deductible donations to Project Not Alone 2021 may be made via:

GoFundMe

PayPal

Facebook

By sending a check to St. Paul’s Foundation, 21 Marseille, Laguna Niguel CA 92677 USA.) Please write “Project Not Alone” on the memo line.

As of June 23, a total of $6,886 had been donated to the project, leaving a shortfall of only $340.

