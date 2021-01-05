A one-minute story on Nicholas Opiyo, crusading gay rights advocate

Click to turn the page …
Related articles:
- Uganda: Rights lawyer freed on bail after week in prison (
- Uganda: Delays leave human rights lawyer in prison without bail (Dec. 28, 2020, 76crimes.com)
- Uganda: Nicholas Opiyo charged, sent to prison for weekend (Dec. 24, 2020, 76crimes.com)
- Uganda police seize human rights lawyer probing violence (Dec. 22, 2020, 76crimes.com)
- Uganda detains leading lawyer for LGBT rights on money-laundering charges (Dec. 23, 2020, The Guardian)
Local context:
Wider context:
- 72 countries where homosexuality is illegal
- 1000s who died in anti-gay, anti-trans attacks (updates)
- 100s are in prison for being gay
- 5 countries impose — or tolerate — death penalty for gay sex
- 21 varieties of traditional African homosexuality
- 35 Commonwealth nations have laws against gay sex