LGBTQ advocacy at a crossroads: We need your help

The St. Paul’s Foundation is at a crossroads. We need your support to continue our advocacy journalism in Africa, the Caribbean and worldwide.

In recent months, we have put so much effort and money into freeing 11 LGBTQ prisoners in Cameroon that now we’ve almost run out of the funds needed to continue our basic work of telling what’s going on in countries that treat LGBTQ people as criminals.

Funds are needed to continue the work, which includes reporting on:

The cases of three LGBT Cameroonians who were held in prison without trial for more than a year. This past summer, with donors’ help, we succeeded in setting them free pending trial.

Uganda‘s anti-gay Sexual Offences Bill, a successor to the now-defunct “Kill the Gays” bill of 2009.

Ghana‘s repressive “Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill”, recognized as “the worst anti-LGBTQ bill ever”.

U.S. sanctions and diplomacy (if any) fulfilling Joe Biden’s campaign promise to take action against nations that violate the human rights of LBGTQ people.

Based on reporting like that, the foundation also supports:

The Qtalk counseling app, through which 15 counselors provide advice and mental-health services for more than 2,000 LGBTQ+ Nigerians,

Coverage of LGBTQ+ news through the Rainbow Caribbean page on Facebook. (That page currently has more than 10,000 followers and reached more than 40,000 people so far this year.)

The African Human Rights Media Network both at RightsAfrica.com and through its Facebook page. (That page currently has 11,500 followers and a total post reach of more than 2,300,000 so far this year.)





Please help us continue our work on behalf of LGBTQ rights. You can provide financial support through your choice of:

PayPal

DonorBox

Facebook, which charges no processing fees for non-profits like us.

Checks payable to the St. Paul's Foundation, mailed to us at 21 Marseille, Laguna Niguel CA 92677 USA. (Please send us an email to let us know it's coming.)

Please share this appeal on social media and in emails to friends.

Thank you.

Colin Stewart

Editor/publisher of this news site

and

President

St. Paul’s Foundation for International Reconciliation

The St. Paul’s Foundation for International Reconciliation is a U.S tax-exempt charity (California 80-0647355),