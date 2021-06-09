Caribbean Pride celebrations take many forms

Because of Covid-19 regulations, LGBTQ+ organizations in the Caribbean are taking varied approaches to Pride celebrations. Some will be in person, some will be online, some are not yet decided, and some will be held later.

Guyana

Pride celebrations under way this week in Guyana are being held virtually for the second year in a row.

The Society Against Sexual Orientation Discrimination (SASOD) is putting on The 592 Virtual Pride 2021, with the theme #LiveOutProud. It began Monday June 7, coinciding with SASOD Guyana’s 18th anniversary, and will run until June 13.

Pride events will include Queer Film Night today (June 9), the Queer Quiz Night on June 10, Pride Games Night on June 11, Caribbean Inferno Pride Party on June 12 and a final Pride Inter-Faith Forum on June 13, SASOD announced.

The American and Canadian embassies in Guyana joined in with this invitation:

The Embassies of the United States and Canada in cooperation with our LGTBQI+ partners will be hosting a virtual roundtable under the theme “Opportunities and Challenges for the LGBTQI+ Community in Guyana”. Join us on Wednesday June 9th, 2021 at 1:00pm for an engaging discussion on LGBTQI+ community experiences, advocacy, and legal remedies.

Eastern Caribbean

ECADE (the Eastern Caribbean Alliance for Diversity and Equality) invited contributions from LGBTQ+ organizations and individuals to an upcoming video compilation on Global Black Pride, including information on advocacy, performances — vocal or instrumental music, dance, spoken word, drag (male or female) — sport, reflections on black pride, solidarity messages or a black pride greetings. The deadline for submissions was June 3.

The organization recognized June as Pride Month: “Pride is a celebration for all of us LGBTQ+ persons, a time to come together as a community to celebrate acceptance of sexual diversity. Our Existence as Queer people is our Resistance.”

At ECADE, the month’s initial #GayMusicMonday showcased the Pride Song “We Stand United”.

Cayman Islands

In the Cayman Islands, Pride celebrations will start next month. Most of them will be held in person, but plans for a march will remain on hold until the government announces regulations about parades and festivals, expected in mid-July.

The Cayman LGBTQ Foundation announced:

Due to the changes made by the government The Cayman LGBTQ Foundation would like to update you on our upcoming pride events.

On Friday July 30, 2021 our pre-party will be held at Bevvy & The Lazy Lizard venue on West Bay Road. Followed by our Pride Party to be will held on Saturday 31, July 2021 at Palm Heights followed by our Pride Brunch being held at XQ’S Bar and Restaurant, Sunday August 1st.

As we are not sure we will be able to hold the pride March, we would like to invite the general public to attend and everyone is welcome. Cayman LGBTQ Foundation has always been a community Foundation that is dedicated to assisting the community no matter of your sexuality, religion, color, or sexual preference.

Because of our wonderful sponsors we are able to offer 170 free Goodie bags, tee-shirts free vodka shoots, and more. To register for your goodie bag and tee-shirt please email us at info@lgbtq.ky with your name, email, phone#.

Jamaica

J-FLAG, while it continues its LGBTQ+ advocacy, has hinted at an upcoming announcement — “a Pride Week surprise”. Jamaica typically celebrates Pride in late summer and fall.

Trinidad and Tobago

The Silver Lining Foundation of Trinidad and Tobago declared:

Pride Month means many things to different people. Pride is a feeling, a way of life. Pride is a time to remember not only the reasons for our existence but also a time to remember those who we’ve helped along the way. Pride is also a time to memorialize those who we have lost on the way. This month, we celebrate and remember members of our community, like Colin Robinson and Marc Anthony Singh/Maria Venus Raj. Pride Month is a time for remembrance, queer celebration and visibility.

You don’t have to be LGBTQ to campaign for LGBTQ rights. Human rights are for everyone, regardless of who you are or who you love.

Bahamas