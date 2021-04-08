in Americas, Europe

100s of Russian refugees are stuck in limbo in Guam, hoping for U.S. asylum

Russian refugees Sergey and Ivan in Guam (Photo courtesy of the Los Angeles Blade)

Egor, Marina, Julia, Ivan and Sergey are LGBTQ asylum-seekers who fled from Russia to Guam years ago to seek refuge in the United States. Now they are among more than 300 refugees from Russia who are stuck in limbo in that U.S. territory in the western Pacific Ocean.

If they could reach Hawaii or the mainland U.S., they could apply for asylum on the basis of a “credible fear” of returning to Russia. But they have been unable to clear American border controls in Guam.

Michael Lavers, international editor of The Blade in Los Angeles and Washington, tells their story in his article “Russian LGBTQ asylum seekers stranded in Guam”.

Written by Colin Stewart

Colin Stewart is a 45-year journalism veteran living in Southern California. After his retirement from paid newspaper work in 2011, he launched Erasing 76 Crimes and helped with the Spirit of 76 campaign that assembled a multi-national team of 26 LGBTI rights activists to advocate for change during the International AIDS Conference in Washington, D.C., in July 2012. He is the president of the St. Paul’s Foundation for International Reconciliation, which supports LGBTQ+ rights advocacy journalism, including the Erasing 76 Crimes news site and the African Human Rights Media Network. Contact him via Twitter @76crimes or by email at info@76crimes.com. Mailing address: 21 Marseille, Laguna Niguel CA 92677 USA.

