Qtalk: Is there any real love in the gay world?

LGBTQ+ Nigerians benefit from the support provided by volunteer counsellors via the Qtalk app, which is supported by this site and by the St. Paul’s Foundation for International Reconciliation.

This Qtalk user’s name has been changed in the following writeup, which is one of many contributed by the counsellors who provide advice to LGBTQ+ Nigerians via the free Qtalk app:

Dealing with feelings of disappointment and heartbreak

Timothy, a 23-year old bisexual man, is battling feelings of rejection and disappointment as a result of several failed relationships.

In his support request, he wrote:

“I feel completely rejected and unwanted. All the people I have dated become uninterested after a few months. I try so hard to keep the relationship going but, in the end, nothing works, it all falls apart. I feel like there’s no real love in the gay world. I have been feeling very heartbroken recently.”

In a response to his request, the counselor stated that his feelings were valid and also that it was completely normal for people to feel empty and disappointed after putting a lot of energy into a relationship that ended badly.

The counselor also mentioned that, while as it’s been somewhat challenging for him to enjoy a healthy relationship with persons of the same sex, the possibility of finding love or anything good requires patience.

To help Timothy cope with the situation and to aid healing, the counselor suggested that he get out more, stay busy and also start exercising or, better still, learn a new skill.

Timothy is still receiving support from the counselor.

Qtalk is an LGBTQ+ mental health project in which 15 counselors provide advice and mental health services for more than 2,000 LGBTQ+ Nigerians via the specially developed app on Android devices. This article is one of five that comprise Part 17 of the Qtalk series, which sheds light on the challenges and opportunities facing LGBTQ+ Nigerians.

To download the Qtalk mobile app, click HERE.

To support the Qtalk project financially, click HERE.