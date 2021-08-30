Qtalk: Lesbian seeks access to safe abortion

LGBTQ+ Nigerians benefit from the support provided by volunteer counselors via the Qtalk app, which is supported by this site and by the St. Paul’s Foundation for International Reconciliation.

The Qtalk user’s name has been changed in the following writeup, which is one of many contributed by the counselors who provide advice to LGBTQ+ Nigerians via the free Qtalk app:

Lesbian seeks information about where to access safe abortion

Mercy, a 22-year Nigerian lesbian, is pregnant and is currently looking for a facility where she can access safe abortion services.

In her support request, she wrote:

How do I get rid of my pregnancy safely? I got sexually involved with a guy for money, we did not use protection and after two months, I discovered that I was pregnant. I can’t have a baby now because of my studies and parents. Please can you direct me to where I can do this quietly?

In a response to Mercy’s support request, the counselor thanked her for reaching out, and after series of extensive conversations about her situation and seeking clarity to be sure that she was indeed clearly informed about her decisions, she was put in touch with a lesbian group in her area who are now providing her with the further support she needs.

This article is one of five that comprise Part 14 of the Qtalk series.

