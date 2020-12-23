Meet the Nigerian blogger who boosts queer visibility

A Nigerian blogger popularly known as Evander Bright is leveraging social media to promote queer visibility and provide a safe space for members of the Nigerian LGBTQ+ community to interact, share and learn.

From the African Human Rights Media Network

By Mike Daemon

Now a 25-year-old undergraduate student, Evander Bright started blogging in 2013. Since then he has become widely known online within the Nigerian queer community.

He uses his personal Facebook account to highlight queer folks through writings and comments.

Speaking to the Nigerian LGBTQ+ site NoStringsNG, he described a simple motivation for what he does:

“Just passion. The passion I had for an oppressed minority group in a country that sees them as outcasts.”

Here’s a sample of his recent posts:

“Almost everyone on my list is dying their hair brown or blonde. It’s cliché now.”

“Port Harcourt has the potential to give Lagos a run for her money, same way New York tackles California head on. They have to start working towards it. It’s so sad a nation of 200 million people only has one functional city.”

“Just finished speaking to mum on the phone and she asked about my girlfriend.“

Commenting on Bobrisky, the Nigerian trans celebrity–

“Bobrisky has come a long way. And she has every right to call herself the queen. She fought for her place.”

Commenting on photos of a baby sitting with the Grinch, who is wearing a Santa suit —

“He is so cute and fearless . Now I want to get someone pregnant … and Evander junior better come out this cute.”

Some within the LGBTQ+ community have criticized his approach and style. Others seem inspired by his commitment and efforts.

“Godspower”, a gay Nigerian who follows Bright on Facebook, praised the blogger’s efforts. He wrote:

“I have been following Evander Bright for over 2 years now, and I have seen how much he has grown and the way he has continued to inspire many other young queer folks through his writings. He is not perfect, but I can agree that he is making the community very proud.”

Another Nigerian with mixed opinions wrote to NoStringsNG:

“His posts can be annoying sometimes and can come across as so many things. But I see what he is trying to do and I can say that he is indeed passionate about queer issues and I am grateful for people like him. Showcasing and recognizing the work and personality of other LGBT Nigerians. This is commendable too and worth acknowledging.”



Given the fact that homosexual activity is illegal in Nigeria, attempts to connect in person with other LGBTQ+ folks can be dangerous. LGBTQ+ Nigerians have been arrested, blackmailed, and even killed because of their sexual orientation.

As a result, the community thrives online, where it is less hazardous to share their thoughts.

This is what makes platforms and efforts such as Evander’s so important. As such, they deserve to be appreciated.

To follow Evander on Facebook, click HERE.