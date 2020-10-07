New Afro-Highlife song promotes sexual diversity, human rights

Nigerian singer and human rights activist Samuel Uchenna, popularly known as Samuch, has released an empowering new Afro-Highlife song that promotes respect for all persons regardless of their sexuality and gender identity.

From the African Human Rights Media Network

By Mike Daemon

The new song, titled “Justice”, was released on various music streaming websites.

The song calls on all Nigerians to embrace peace, tolerance, and acceptance of all persons, irrespective of their unique nature.

On the track, Samuch sings:

“No matter who you be, abi where you come from, no matter what you represent, abi the work wey you dey do, join this dance, join this boat, make we stand for peace”

Songs with positive messages like this are much needed in Nigeria, especially at a time like this when the country is divided and in disarray.

To listen to the song, click HERE.

Related articles: