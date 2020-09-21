Nigerian activist: Is it time to march against anti-LGBT bias?

Nigerian human rights activist Samuel Uchenna has suggested that it may be time for public demonstrations by LGBTIQ+ Nigerians pushing back against the country’s anti-gay biases.
Sharing his thoughts on Twitter, the activist wrote: “Can/Should we organize a national march to demand the respect of our dignity as humans?”
Do we have public activism in Nigeria with regardless to LGBTIQ inclusion?
Can/Should we organize a national march to demand the respect of our dignity as humans?🔥🌈✊🏽
— Uchenna Ngene (@UchennaNgene1) September 19, 2020
LGBTQ+ Nigerians, allies and activists have never organized a physical gathering demanding repeal of the country’s harsh Same-Sex Marriage Prohibition Act (SSMPA), although many LGBTIQ+-focused organizations have been fighting hard against LGBTIQ+ discrimination and oppression in other ways.
In Nigeria, the anti-gay law, enacted in 2014, effectively criminalizes LGBTIQ+ persons, outlawing public displays of same-sex affection and any support of homosexuality. The law stipulates a 14-year prison sentence for homosexual acts involving either men or women and a 10-year jail sentence to gay organizations, and anyone supporting same-sex marriages, or any display of same-sex affection.
Online, some people warned that a march such as Uchenna suggested would be unsafe. But others stated that, although the idea scared them, they would join a public protest against anti-LGBTIQ+_bias.
As it were, it’s unsafe to protest against government policies in Nigeria. Then top it with a common enemy for the people and government. Not sure it will end well.
— superHuman (@the_lumiere_) September 20, 2020
Guy that’s SCARY
— HH Prince Kerys🤴🏾 (@kerys_targaryen) September 20, 2020
Woah! Just the thought of it scares me. I would do it! Yes, the system is broken and all. I’d do it! But it scares the shit out of me…
— Enya’s Godson 🌈 (@enyagodson) September 19, 2020
One Response
Personally(!) I would advice against a march in the streets, simply because of fear for violence towards those marching, by public as well as police and government supported/endorsed anti-gay militias!
On the other hand, when there be enough people around the participatns of such a march, it would make a huge statement to as well the public as the authorities, nationally and internationally!
Such a march would be a sign of extreme power, and when participants would be coming from all kinds of areas of the society, and as such recognisable, it would show that homosexuaity is present all around everyone in the whole community, not only at theatres, among “frearks”, hairdressers, well, the common stereotyped areas! When representatives of international orgs like International Human Rights Council, of (European) Embassies, of DSF would be present it would increase the power of such a Human March, or March4Equality! Just my opinion though!