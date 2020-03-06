The global fight for LGBTQ rights: News from the front lines

Iran: The Iranian advocacy group 6Rang called on the Dutch government to reinstate a policy which categorised Iranian LGBTI asylum seekers as a ‘special attention group’.Activists in Iceland are calling on authorities to stop the deportation of an Iranian trans teenager. Together with his family, he had initially applied for asylum in Portugal, but they soon left the country, out of fear of being hunted down and forced to go back to Iran.

Belarus: Radio Liberty reported that the Ministry of Health is supporting changes to the civil code to punish those responsible for disseminating information that “discredits” the institution of family and marriage. It is also supporting an increase in the age of consent from 16 to 18 years old—though only for sexual acts between gay, lesbian, and bisexual young people. Aleh Hulak of the human rights group Belarusian Helsinki Committee remarked that the Health Ministry should be focused on health and research and not criminalization.

Senegal: President Macky Sall met with Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Trudeau told reporters that he briefly raised the issue of the criminalization of same-sex sexual relations with the president. Sall told reporters that the ban on homosexuality is part of the Senegalese culture and is not homophobic. Sall noted that “society does not accept it”, adding: