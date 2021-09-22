Target of acid attack seeks safe house; Qtalk provides support

LGBTQ+ Nigerians benefit from the support provided by volunteer counselors via the Qtalk app, which is supported by this site and by the St. Paul’s Foundation for International Reconciliation.

The Qtalk user’s name has been changed in the following writeup, which is one of many contributed by the counselors who provide advice to LGBTQ+ Nigerians via the free Qtalk app:

Trans woman escapes acid attack, now seeks a safe house.

Juliet, a 26-year-old trans woman living in Abuja, said she escaped an acid attack from a transphobic neighbor and had to flee her neighborhood.

In a support request, she wrote:

“I don’t have anywhere to go now. I am currently sleeping in an uncompleted building and this is for my own safety. I have been living as a woman for years now. A young neighbor started started admiring me since last year. I did not give in to his advances because I am afraid of him of finding out about my true identity.

“Last week, he somehow managed to get into the house when I was sleeping and discovered that I am trans. Though I got up and saw him with the shock on his face. Since then, he threatened that he was going to deal with me. One night I was coming back from my makeup class.

“He followed me quietly on the dark path and, when I turned around, he tried to pour something on me but I somehow dodged it. I realized it was acid because I sensed the hot flash as it poured on the wall. I ran as much as my legs could carry me. I have not been at home since then. I am looking for a safe place to stay to get myself together and see how to move my things and relocate.”

In a response to Juliet’s request, the counselor sympathized with her and acknowledged that what the young man tried to do to her was absolutely wrong and criminal.

After several conversations and thorough identity verification, the counselor was able to put her in touch with an Abuja-based LGBTIQ+-friendly NGO who are currently doing their best to help Juliet out of her unfortunate situation.

