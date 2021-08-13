Plea for help: Bisexual man’s ex is blackmailing him

LGBTQ+ Nigerians benefit from the support provided by volunteer counselors via the Qtalk app, which is supported by this site and by the St. Paul’s Foundation for International Reconciliation.

The Qtalk user’s name has been changed in the following writeup, which is one of many contributed by the counselors who provide advice to LGBTQ+ Nigerians via the free Qtalk app:

Bisexual man says ex-girlfriend is blackmailing him

Elijah, a 28-year-old Nigerian bisexual man currently residing in Lagos, is living in fear as his ex-girlfriend is threatening to expose him if he doesn’t get back to her. In his support request, he wrote:

How can I manage this situation? I dated this girl for over nine months before we broke up due to the fact that she was very disrespectful. A few months after, I met this guy and we started dating. I don’t know how this girl managed to find out about my current relationship, and since then, she’s been sending me threatening messages saying that she’ll tell everyone close to me that I am gay, including my boss. Please, how I do deal with this problem?

In a response to Elijah’s request, the counselor stated clearly that he was being blackmailed. The counselor suggested that the best way to deal with such a complex issue was to get in touch with an LGBT-friendly organization for further advice and possible action.

Upon Elijah’s request, he was referred to a Lagos-based LGBT organization that is now working with him to see how best to deal with the issue.

