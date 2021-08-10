Qtalk: Gay man learns lover’s secret: He’s bi and dating a woman

LGBTQ+ Nigerians benefit from the support provided by volunteer counselors via the Qtalk app, which is supported by this site and by the St. Paul’s Foundation for International Reconciliation.

The Qtalk user’s name has been changed in the following writeup, which is one of many contributed by the counselors who provide advice to LGBTQ+ Nigerians via the free Qtalk app:

Gay man is shocked to find out his long-term lover is bi and dating a woman



Oscar, a Nigerian gay man, is both shocked and hurt that his boyfriend, with whom he thought was in a committed relationship, is actually bisexual and secretly nurturing a relationship with a woman. He told Qtalk:

“This is wickedness and my heart is heavy. I just discovered that my boyfriend is bi and secretly having an affair with a woman. I found this out after the lady called while he was sleeping. He saved her number as ‘Babe’ with a lot of love emoji’s. This is so sad. I confronted him and he opened up. I feel used and so deeply hurt by this discovery.”

In a response to Oscar’s support request, the counselor sympathized with him and acknowledged that dealing with a cheating partner can bring about feelings of betrayal and disappointment. The counselor proceeded to help him weigh his options and carefully look into making informed decisions. In the end, Oscar felt he could no longer trust his partner, and so decided that it was healthy that they both take a break away from each other.

