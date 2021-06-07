Trans woman lacks sexual desire; Qtalk counselor has advice

LGBTQ+ Nigerians benefit from advice and information from volunteer counselors on the Qtalk app, which is supported by Erasing 76 Crimes and the St. Paul’s Foundation for International Reconciliation.

The Qtalk user’s name has been changed in the following writeup, which is one of many contributed by the counselors who provide advice to LGBTQ+ Nigerians via the free Qtalk app:



Trans woman worries her relationship might be falling apart

Juliet, a Nigerian trans woman, says she’s worried about how her sexuality is affecting her relationship. In a support request, she wrote: “I think that I am asexual and it is affecting my relationship. Sex between me and my boyfriend is just not getting any better; in fact, I seem not to be interested in sexual activities with him, even though I love him.”

In a response to her support request, the Qtalk counselor stated that many contributing factors could underlie her current lack of interest in sexual activities, seeing that it was something that she seemed to have enjoyed at the beginning of her relationship. The counselor pointed out that stress, a traumatic experience, diet, etc. are some of the issues that can cause a person to lose interest in sexual activity.

Juliet has remained in discussions with the counselor as they explore her situation and hope that they’ll be able to figure things out.

