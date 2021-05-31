Uganda: 44 arrested in raid on LGBTQ shelter

Uganda Police today raided an LGBTQ shelter and arrested 44 members of the LGBTQ community, according to Frank Mugisha, executive director of Sexual Minorities Uganda (SMUG).

The detainees are currently held at a local police station, Mugisha stated on Twitter.

SMUG noted: “The continued use of COVID restrictions to violate the LGBTIQ+ rights in Uganda continues.

Uganda police also arrested 20 homeless members of the LGBTQ community last year at an LGBTQ shelter, citing alleged violations of Covid-19 control regulations.

The shelter residents were held for 50 days before charges were dropped. They sued two Uganda officials, accusing them of torture. Each of the detainees was awarded cash damages of 5 million Ugandan shillings (about US $1,341) as compensation for their mistreatment.

This is breaking news. More information will be published as it becomes available.

Written by Colin Stewart

