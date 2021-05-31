Artists join campaign to release 21 jailed in Ghana

Graphic artists, videographers and musician/director Wanlov the Kubolor have joined the campaign seeking the release of 21 people who were arrested May 20 at a meeting in southeastern Ghana where they were being trained to document and report violations of the human rights of LGBTQI Ghanaians.

Police charged the 21 with unlawful assembly after a police spokesman said they were “advocating LGBTQI activities”. They were remanded into police custody to await a court hearing on June 4.

So far, efforts to win their release have been unsuccessful. Above and below are some of the graphics and videos seeking their release.

The campaign is currently using the hashtag #ReleaseAllThe21.

NEW VIDEO🎥 Exactly a week today, Ghana Police arrested 21 persons including human rights defenders at Ho 💠 This video includes how a male journalist attacked a human rights defender who is a woman. She is one of the 21#ReleaseThe21 #ReleaseAllThe21pic.twitter.com/kqpBnfK7Hr — Rightify Ghana (@RightifyGhana) May 27, 2021