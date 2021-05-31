Artists join campaign to release 21 jailed in Ghana

Graphic image appeals on behalf of 21 people arrested in Ghana during a human rights training program on May 20. #ReleaseAllThe21

Graphic artists, videographers and musician/director Wanlov the Kubolor have joined the campaign seeking the release of 21 people who were arrested May 20 at a meeting in southeastern Ghana where they were being trained to document and report violations of the human rights of LGBTQI Ghanaians.

Police charged the 21 with unlawful assembly after a police spokesman said they were “advocating LGBTQI activities”.  They were remanded into police custody to await a court hearing on June 4.

So far, efforts to win their release have been unsuccessful. Above and below are some of the graphics and videos seeking their release.

The campaign is currently using the hashtag #ReleaseAllThe21.

Graphic image from the Initiative for Equality and Non-Discrimination appeals for the release of 21 people arrested in Ghana during a human rights training program on May 20. #ReleaseAllThe21

Local activists seek the release of 21 people arrested in Ghana during a human rights training program on May 20. #ReleaseAllThe21
Ghana activists have now raised $8,752 of their goal of $10,000 to help #releaseallthe21.
Graphic declares that Queer Ghanaian Lives Matter and #Releaseallthe21.
Because the 21 were arrested in the city of Ho, Ghana, they are sometimes called “The Ho 21”. #releaseallthe21.

 

 

Written by Colin Stewart

