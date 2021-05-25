Gay porn actor’s parents found his videos, then surprised him

Ikechukwu, a Lagos-based Nigerian gay man, was overwhelmed by his parents’ reaction after they stumbled onto his gay porn online.

In Nigeria, many parents disown their gay children or subject them to harsh and dehumanizing treatment after they find out about their sexuality. But Ikechukwu, a 26-year-old graduate of computer science, said he is still in shock about the way his parents reacted after they found his gay porn online.

Speaking to the LGBTQ website NoStringsNG, he said; “I was very shocked and still am. I was also very scared when my mother called and started telling me about how my father and her saw me misbehaving with another man in a video online. Before I could explain myself, they cut in and told me that they wanted to see me.”

Ikechukwu finished his studies at Abia State University three years ago and still has no job. He was broke, which was the reason he turned to performing in gay porn with the hope that he could make enough money to sustain himself, he said.

“I got into acting gay porn through a friend. I was so broke, frustrated, and disappointed in myself and so desperately wanted to do something to survive and keep myself going. Things have become so hard now in the country, and as a jobless young man, it was even more difficult for me. I couldn’t turn to my parents because that’ll further make me feel like a total failure. Even though acting in porn wasn’t as lucrative and sustainable as I had thought, it did help me pay some bills.”

During his days at the university, Ikechukwu learned how to cut hair and was good at it, but after he left school and moved to another state, it became difficult for him to find new clients. He also tried looking for a job and sent several applications to organizations that never called him back. Also, a few invited him to interviews but never followed up after that.

However, things took a positive turn for Ikechukwu after he received a call from his parents who afterward decided to help him start up a business.

“I still cannot believe it. I was thinking they’ll scold and condemn me. I know my dad to be very harsh, and they are both very religious. I was even thinking they’ll talk about my sexuality, but instead they only asked me why I was acting in porn. I explained to them that things were not going well for me and how broke I was. They blamed me for not telling them and then, after a week or so, gave me money to set up my salon. Now I am a proud owner of a classy hair salon. The business is still growing, and I am so grateful to them,” he said excitedly.