Teacher fired by homophobic school: Qtalk’s advice for LGBTQ+ Nigerians

By Mike Daemon

Qtalk users’ names have been changed in the following writeups, which were contributed by the counselors who provide advice to LGBTQ+ Nigerians via the free Qtalk app:

Schoolteacher sacked after school finds out about his sexual orientation

An Enugu-based secondary school teacher is now unemployed after school relieves him of his job because of his sexual orientation. In his support request, he wrote:

“I am just so sad. I was sacked from my teaching job here in Enugu after one of the parents who knew about my sexuality told the school management. I am now jobless with a huge debt on my head. Where do I start from now after months of searching for a job?”

In response to his support request, the counselor who responded sympathized with his situation and made him understand that it wasn’t his fault that people are ignorant about homosexuality, thus the reason they are discriminatory. He was also encouraged to hunt for jobs elsewhere.

