Botswana president: We’ll host 2021 AIDS conference

The president of Botswana announced on Facebook that Botswana will host next year’s African ICASA 2021 anti-AIDS conference, which was taken away from Uganda because of fears of violence there.



The Society for AIDS in Africa (SAA), which organizes the conference. decided to move it out of Uganda after human rights activists from Kenya and South Africa launched a petition seeking the move because of recent abuses by Uganda’s police and security agencies.

Ugandan activists fighting against AIDS and for human rights in Uganda pushed to reverse the decision.

This is the statement of President Mokgweetsi E.K. Masisi on Dec. 22 about the conference:

On Monday I met the Society for AIDS in Africa (SAS), organisers of the International Conference on HIV/AIDS and STI’s in Africa (ICASA).