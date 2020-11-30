GivingTuesday: Support LGBTQ rights in dangerous countries

Dec. 1 is #GivingTuesday in the United States, a day that we at the Erasing 76 Crimes news site and the St. Paul’s Foundation hope you will celebrate by contributing to help us support advocacy journalists fighting for LGBTQ+ rights in dangerously homophobic countries.

We support advocacy journalists in Uganda, Nigeria, Cameroon and the Caribbean. And, when possible, we combine journalism with in-person action. Among our recent projects, which depend on financial support from people like you:

Working with LGBTQ rights activists in Senegal , where an Islamist crackdown has led to arrests of 36 people on homosexuality charges since Sept. 20. Our publicity focused attention on the crisis and led to funding that allowed 10 gay men to flee to safety abroad.

, where an Islamist crackdown has led to arrests of 36 people on homosexuality charges since Sept. 20. Our publicity focused attention on the crisis and led to funding that allowed 10 gay men to flee to safety abroad. Supporting the Qtalk app, which allows LGBTQ Nigerians to reach out discreetly to legal and mental-health counselors.

to reach out discreetly to legal and mental-health counselors. Publicizing the human cost of Cameroon ’s anti-homosexuality law. Through our advocacy journalism and fund-raising, we have supplied food and a bit of companionship to nine gay prisoners, paid fines so they could leave prison early, provided eye care, and arranged for vocational training for two LGBT women after they left prison.

’s anti-homosexuality law. Through our advocacy journalism and fund-raising, we have supplied food and a bit of companionship to nine gay prisoners, paid fines so they could leave prison early, provided eye care, and arranged for vocational training for two LGBT women after they left prison. Establishing the Rainbow Caribbean page on Facebook, which allows the region’s LGBTQ communities to exchange ideas and information.

page on Facebook, which allows the region’s LGBTQ communities to exchange ideas and information. Providing in-depth coverage of the challenges facing LGBTQ Ugandans.

Please help us:

DONATE through Donorbox; or

DONATE through PayPal, Facebook or other methods; and

and SHARE this appeal. (To share it, click on the social media icons below and/or on the “Share” arrow on YouTube.)

St. Paul’s Foundation for International Reconciliation, a U.S tax-exempt charity (California 80-0647355), supports the Erasing 76 Crimes news site, 76 Crimes en français, the African Human Rights Media Network, NoStringsNG and its Qtalk project, the Pas Seul (Not Alone) Project in Cameroon and the Rainbow Caribbean page on Facebook.

