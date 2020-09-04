Here’s how to help persecuted Russian LGBT activist

Feminist and LGBT+ activist Yulia Tsvetkova is trapped in her town in Siberia, facing up to six years in prison. Her alleged crimes include violating Russia’s anti-gay propaganda law by publishing a drawing of happy same-sex families.



This is ILGA-Europe’ summary of the situation:

By the end of 2018, Yulia Tsvetkova had already made some of her dreams come true: opening a theatre for kids, launching a sex-ed project for teenagers, and creating feminist resources online. Less than two years later, this feminist and LGBT+ activist is facing up to six years in prison, is receiving death threats, and cannot leave her town in Russia’s Far East.

For more information about Tsvetkova and her background, click on these links:

She and her supporters are seeking publicity about her case. Some suggestions: