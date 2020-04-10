During the Covid-19 pandemic, LGBT-friendly charities need help

Western Kenya

Trans* Support, a community organization in western Kenya, is seeking donations to help trans, intersex and gender non-conforming people during the Covid-19 crisis.

The organization reports that evictions and rejections have left three trans and one intersex person homeless. Another 12 LGBT Kenyans are jobless with no hope of employment during the current anti-Covid-19 lockdown.

Trans* Support hopes to provide food for LGBT people who have been evicted and assaulted, bolster their security and ensure them access to needed health care, including hormones for those who are transitioning. See receipt here for groceries already purchased.