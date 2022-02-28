Fund drives seek help for LGBTQ Ukrainians

The Russian invasion of Ukraine has left many LGBTQ Ukrainians in need of support as they confront life-threatening challenges along with their fighting, fleeing or shelter-seeking countrymen and countrywomen. LGBTQ advocacy organizations in Europe and the United States have specific suggestions of ways to help.

OutRight International

New York-based OutRight International has launched a fundraiser responding to requests for support from LGBTIQ organizations “which are preparing to receive LGBTIQ people in search of shelter, safety and security.”

OutRight International stated, “As we know all too well, in times of crisis, LGBTIQ people who are already marginalized face higher risks and cannot count automatically on access to humanitarian and/or social assistance. That’s why we need your urgent support today.”

As of publication of this article on Feb. 28, the fund drive had received $129,653 out of $150,000 requested. OutRight International is a U.S. tax-exempt 501(3)(c) non-profit organization.

ILGA-Europe

The European division of ILGA, the International Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Trans and Intersex Association, based in Brussels, Belgium, urges donors “to support initiatives that are already in place and doing the work” in Ukraine and neighbouring countries.

In Ukraine

The Ukrainian groups include:

Sphere Women’s Association — a women’s group working on humanitarian aid. (See the ILGA-Europe web page “Support for LGBTI People in Ukraine” for details about how to donate to Sphere via bank transfer.)

Insight LGBTQ — Helping with temporary housing, relocation to safer areas, food, medicine and first-needed supplies. (Donate at this link.)

NGO Fulcrum — Supporting relocation, shelter, emergency aid to LGBTI persons. (Donate at this link.)

In Poland

The Polish LGBT organization Lambda Warszaw is creating a support centre where LGBTQ+ Ukrainians can find information in Ukrainian and Russian about support in Warsaw and can receive direct psychological support and rest in a safe environment. in a fundraiser on Facebook, Lambda Warszaw had received $4,833 out of the $8,352 it had requested for the project. Alternatively, the ILGA-Europe web page provides information on how to support the Lambda Warszaw project by bank transfer.