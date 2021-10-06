Help! I just found out I’m HIV-positive: Qtalk has advice

LGBTQ+ Nigerians benefit from the support provided by volunteer counsellors via the Qtalk app, which is supported by this site and by the St. Paul’s Foundation for International Reconciliation.

This Qtalk user’s name has been changed in the following writeup, which is one of many contributed by the counsellors who provide advice to LGBTQ+ Nigerians via the free Qtalk app:

Gay teenager needs to come to grips with the reality of testing positive for HIV

Learning that he is HIV-positive has been devastating for 18-year-old Jackson.

In a support request, he wrote:

“I can’t believe this is happening to me. Finding out that I am HIV-positive has been very hard. I don’t know who got me infected. I don’t think that I will be able to find happiness ever again. Can you help me learn to be happy again?”

In a response to Jackson’s request, the counsellor stated that it was completely normal for Jackson to feel the way that he was feeling. However, the counsellor made clear that one can be HIV-positive and live a normal and healthy life.

The counsellor also stated that, even though there was nothing wrong with questioning one’s past actions and trying to find answers, it would not be helpful to dwell on trying to find out how one got infected. Instead it would be best for him to channel that energy into accessing and staying in treatment.

After several counselling sessions, the counsellor was able to link up Jackson with an online support group of young LGBTIQ+ persons living with HIV.

This article is one of five that comprise Part 15 of the Qtalk series.

