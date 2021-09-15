A decade of gay love and learning

wedding anniversary. Unlike our nuptials that generated considerable media attention and death threats in my homeland Jamaica

, this milestone was a much more muted affair. Since relocating to Canada, I switched from practicing law to healthcare and as an essential worker I had to be on the job during the pandemic, including on our anniversary. So, instead of a big splash, Tom and I settled on a take-out dinner from our favorite Indian restaurant to mark the occasion. We promised each other that we would do something fancy post-COVID, but who knows when that will be?

Recently my husband Tom and I celebrated our tenth