Audition: New queer music competition launches in Nigeria

A Nigerian record label has just launched a new music talent competition aimed at showcasing and promoting LGBTQ+ musicians in the country.

The competition Queer Voice Nigeria is an advocacy music project put together by Levites Initiative For Freedom & Enlightenment (LIFFE), an LGBTQ+-led organization based in Asaba, Delta State, Nigeria.

Samuel Uchenna, the executive director of the organization said that the project is aimed at discovering, nurturing, and giving LGBTQ+ musicians a chance to showcase their musical talents.

“Over my years of working with queer music artists as a gay musician, I have discovered that there hasn’t been any initiative solely aimed at promoting, nurturing, and projecting queer voices through music,” Uchenna says. “So therefore with the ‘Queer Voice Nigeria’ advocacy music project, my organization aims to bridge this gap by providing the opportunity and needed support required for LGBTQ+ musicians to take center-stage in other for them to be able to achieve the same level of relevance and exposure that heterosexual mainstream artists have been enjoying.”

Successful acts that make it through the auditions will be offered a production and publishing deal to work with the organization’s record label, Levites Records.

To audition for the competition, participants are required to submit a 90-second video of them singing and a brief introduction of themselves and their music background via the organization’s website.

To learn more about the competition and to submit an audition video, click HERE.