Qtalk counselor helps gay man cope with death of his son

LGBTQ+ Nigerians benefit from the support provided by volunteer counselors via the Qtalk app, which is supported by this site and by the St. Paul’s Foundation for International Reconciliation.

The Qtalk user’s name has been changed in the following writeup, which is one of many contributed by the counselors who provide advice to LGBTQ+ Nigerians via the free Qtalk app:

Gay man struggles to cope with the loss of his son

Jeff, a 30-year-old Lagos-based gay man, is having a hard time following the death of his son. In his request for support, he wrote to Qtalk:

I feel like my heart is going to burst open. I have not been myself since my son died from night fever a few weeks ago. Can you help me deal with this whole pain that I feel in my chest?

In a response to Jeff’s request, the counselor acknowledged that it was completely ok for him to grieve. The counselor also stated that dealing with the loss of child can have a devastating effect on a person’s overall well-being and mental health.

During the session, the counselor encouraged him to let out all the emotions without holding anything back and to take things one step at a time. He was also encouraged to focus more on the happy and fond memories he had with his son. With the counselor’s support, Jeff is coping well and has remained in therapy.

