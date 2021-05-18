Qtalk’s advice for bisexual woman in mourning

LGBTQ+ Nigerians benefit from advice and information from volunteer counselors on the Qtalk app, which is supported by Erasing 76 Crimes and the St. Paul’s Foundation for International Reconciliation.

The Qtalk user’s name has been changed in the following writeup, which is one of many contributed by the counselors who provide advice to LGBTQ+ Nigerians via the free Qtalk app:

Bisexual woman struggles to deal with the loss of her lover

Deborah, a bisexual Nigerian lady, says she’s having a hard time getting over the death of her lover, whom she had been been dating for two years. In a support request, she wrote:

“It’s been three months since Ebiere died. We have been dating for 2 years now and I still can’t get over thinking about her. It’s so depressing and I seem not to be able to do anything else. I think I need all the help that I can get now.”

In a response, her Qtalk counselor acknowledged that dealing with the loss of a loved one, particularly those with whom we had a close relationship, can be difficult and that feeling miserable and, in most cases, depressed can be expected and is also very normal. However, one can still get over the grief and feel better again with the right support.

Though still in counseling, Deborah’s situation is improving and she’s learning new ways to deal with her grief through the support provided by the counselor.

This article and several others like it make up Part 10 of the Qtalk series.

To download the Qtalk mobile app in Nigeria, click HERE.

To support the Qtalk project financially, click HERE.