Landlord evicts trans tenant: Qtalk’s advice for LGBTQ+ Nigerians

LGBTQ+ Nigerians benefit from the support provided by volunteer counselors via the Qtalk app.

Qtalk users’ names have been changed in the following writeups, which were contributed by the counselors who provide advice to LGBTQ+ Nigerians via the free Qtalk app:

Trans woman evicted after landlord finds out she’s trans

Mabel, a 26-year-old trans woman, struggles to deal with the fact that her landlord just asked her to move out from her rented apartment after discovering that she is trans. In her support request, she wrote: “My landlord is trying to frustrate me. Few months after paying for his apartment, he came to inform me that he knew that I am not a woman and that I was a man sleeping with other men. He threatened that he would inform the police if I do not move out of the apartment within 14 days. I will be homeless soon.”

In response to her support request, the counselor stated that the landlord’s action was discriminatory and acknowledged that there’s no legal protection for LGBT people in the country, which will further make things difficult for her. However, he was able to link her up with a trans-based organization in her state.

The organization has since taken on the case and is helping to ensure that she gets back her rent to enable her to resettle in a new place.

