Gay couple breaks up: Qtalk’s advice for LGBTQ+ Nigerians

LGBTQ+ Nigerians benefit from the support provided by volunteer counselors via the Qtalk app.

By Mike Daemon

Qtalk users’ names have been changed in the following writeups, which were contributed by the counselors who provide advice to LGBTQ+ Nigerians via the free Qtalk app:

Gay man struggles to move on after relationship ends

Jay, a 26-year-old gay man, says he feels stuck and completely unable to move on after a failed relationship with his ex. In his support request, he wrote: “I cannot find love again. It’s been over 6 months since my previous relationship ended, and I have struggled to find love again. I feel completely numb and uninterested in romance like I used to.”

In response to Jay’s support request, the counselor acknowledged that dealing with breakups can be indeed very hard. However, he emphasized that though not easy and healing cannot be rushed, it was possible to get over a painful breakup with professional help to deal with the trauma.

The counselor suggested several helpful things, most of which involved making some lifestyle changes and a bit of cognitive restructuring, which helped Jay to deal with all the negative emotions that clouded him.

