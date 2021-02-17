Lesbian couple fights over finances: Qtalk’s advice for LGBTQ+ Nigerians

LGBTQ+ Nigerians benefit from the support provided by volunteer counselors via the Qtalk app.

By Mike Daemon

Qtalk users’ names have been changed in the following writeups, which were contributed by the counselors who provide advice to LGBTQ+ Nigerians via the free Qtalk app:

Lesbian couple fights over finances, at the brink of a breakup

Temi, a lesbian, is frustrated in a relationship with her lover. She complained that her lover is misusing funds. In a support request, she wrote: “I think that my relationship with my girlfriend will not progress because she has been mismanaging funds. Imagine, just last week, she used up rent money on jewelries without even letting me know, now they are about to chase us out. What will I do?”

In response to her request, the counselor who responded acknowledged that her feelings of disappointment were valid and then suggested that they both needed to have conversations about their future and how money should be managed in the relationship.

The counselor also asked her to explore the option of setting up a joint account so that both of them can make financial decisions and come to a resolution before funds can be disbursed.

The counselor also mentioned to Femi that if the issues that they are having had anything to do with trust, then it would be a good idea to give their relationship some more thoughts before making any decision.

