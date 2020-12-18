Appeals court to rule on Singapore’s anti-gay law

The long-running battle against Singapore’s law forbidding consensual same-sex relations will be back in court next month.

In early January, Singapore’s Court of Appeal is scheduled to hear constitutional challenges to Section 377A, the colonial-era law that prohibits same-sex relations between consenting adults.

In March 2020, the Singapore High Court dismissed three constitutional challenges, arguing that Section 377A “serves the purpose of safeguarding public morality by showing societal moral disapproval of male homosexual acts”.

The plaintiffs appealed and one of them is also launching a new legal challenge. The Court of Appeal is set to consider the issue during the week of Jan. 8, 2021.

