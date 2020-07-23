Nigerian gay model seeks fan support for nude photo project

Award-winning international gay model Alex Gede is seeking support from his fans to allow him to create more “artistic, classic, and erotic” photos by working with a wide range of international photographers.

From the African Human Rights Media Network

By Mike Daemon

The U.K-based Nigerian native told NoStringsNG about the photography project, which is located on the subscription site OnlyFans.

Gede was the winner of “Mr. Ideal Nigeria Earth” and the first runner-up of Mr. Africa International, both in 2016.

Like many other gay people in homophobic countries, Gede struggled with his sexuality for years while in Nigeria. He is now in the U.K., living with his partner openly as a gay man.

Upon his arrival in the U.K, he married a woman and had kids, but later decided to come out as gay.

Gede’s exclusive photos are on OnlyFans. (Subscription required.)