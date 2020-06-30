Film Alert: Nigeria’s first lesbian-themed film coming your way

The Nigerian LGBTIQ+ community is pumped up in expectation of an upcoming lesbian-themed film.

From the African Human Rights Media Network

By Mike Daemon

In Nigeria, the realities of LGBTIQ+ persons are not accurately reflected in the mainstream media especially in films. Their narratives are often sensationalized, promoting myths, stereotypes, and misconceptions about homosexuality.

However, this is changing. The community is taking it upon itself to change the narratives by telling more objective stories that accurately portray the lived experiences of queer people in Nigeria.

Equality Hub, a Nigeria-based non-profit working to promote the rights of female sexual minorities in Nigeria, is preparing to release a new lesbian-themed film titled “Ife”.

Pamela Adie, executive director of the organization, shared the official poster of the film on Facebook.

As at press time, not much has been shared about the film, but the community is waiting in excitement. The official film poster looks glamorous and polished.

The film was directed by Uyaiedu Ikpe-Etim and produced by Adie, then edited by award-winning Nigerian film-maker Oluseyi Asurf Amuwa, who also doubled as the cinematographer.

This is not the first time that the organization is involved in something like this. Last year, it released “Under the Rainbow”, a lesbian-focused documentary film that revolved around the life of Adie, who is an openly lesbian Nigerian.