Covid-19: Fund drive to help LGBTQ+ people in Eastern Caribbean

In countries where same-sex intimacy is a crime, LGBTQ+ people are often last to receive support locally. Your donation will ensure food and mobile communications for vulnerable LGBTQ+ people. Many are unable to earn a living in tourism or the informal sector as COVID-19 decimates the economies of the eastern Caribbean islands. You can help ECADE and its network uphold the dignity and independence of LGBTQ+ people in the Eastern Caribbean facing an often intolerant community.

ECADE will ensure survival of LGBTQ+ people who have lost employment and have difficulty accessing meals, shelter and healthcare because of the crash of the tourism industry. This project will provide care packages of food and toiletries, basic income support and utilities including mobile credit for emergency communication. We will work with organisations on the ground in the eastern Caribbean to provide direct assistance to those in most urgent need.