Ugandan legal aid attorneys take precautions against COVID-19

Uganda’s LGBTQ-friendly legal aid organization HRAPF is continuing its work while taking precautions against the dangerous new coronavirus.



In Uganda, the Human Rights Awareness and Promotion Forum (HRAPF) issued this statement:

Measures taken by HRAPF to prevent the spread of coronavirus and COVID-19

24th March 2020

Following the announcement by the Ministry of Health about the new infections in Uganda and the rapid spread of the Coronavirus and COVID-19, HRAPF has decided to institute further measures to ensure the safety and health of our staff, clients and partners.

To this end, the following measures will be instituted and observed until further notice:

HRAPF offices shall be closed to clients, visitors and the general public, and staff will be working remotely from home. HRAPF shall continue to offer emergency legal response to clients as and when the need arises.

To this end the following measures shall apply:

a. All legal aid services shall be restricted to emergency criminal matters, particularly arrests, responding to incidents of violence and intimidation as well as court appearances. All other matters shall be put on hold until the courts open.

b. All clients and those who need legal advice and other assistance are encouraged to make use of the emergency contacts listed below to

report their issues to the organisation, and do not have to come to the organisation’s offices. Clients who require emergency assistance shall call any of the following official HRAPF lines numbers:

i. HRAPF Toll Free line – 0800 130 683

ii. Ms. Justine Balya, Head, Access to Justice (MARPS Unit) – 0706

536 303, Email: [email protected]

iii. Mr. Arajab Kamya, Head, Access to Justice (Marginalised

Persons Unit) – 0700536 324, Email: [email protected]

iv. Ms. Patricia Kimera, Director Access to Justice – 0706 536304,

Email: [email protected]

c. Foreign or local travel for HRAPF staff using public means that

transport more than two persons is also suspended. However, travel

within the country will continue only with the use of HRAPF official

vehicles and hired vehicles. Staff using such means should be well

protected with masks and hand sanitisers provided by the

organisation.

All other activities, including HRAPF’s own internal meetings, have been suspended until further notice. Such activities include paralegal trainings, dialogues, meetings, health workers’ and police trainings, paralegal sharing sessions and any other activities. In light of this measure:

a. HRAPF staff will no longer conduct any activities that involve

meetings of our clients or partners, nor will they participate in any

meetings within HRAPF.

b. HRAPF staff will not participate in any activities organised by any of our partners/ clients until further notice.

c. Donors and other partners will be continuously informed if there is need to delay any scheduled activities, as well as the resultant effect on implementation of any active projects.

We encourage staff, clients and other stakeholders to follow guidelines that shall from time to time be issued by the Ministry of Health and other Government institutions. These measures may be revised from time to time depending on new developments that may arise concerning the situation.

Dr. Adrian Jjuuko

Executive Director

