34 Commonwealth nations have laws against gay sex

The following 34 Commonwealth nations still have anti-homosexuality laws — roughly two-thirds of the group’s total of 53 nations. Worldwide, 71 countries still have such anti-homosexuality laws.
About half of the world’s laws against same-sex intimacy can be traced back to laws that were imposed by the British on their colonies. Almost all Commonwealth countries formerly were part of the British Empire.
These are the latest changes among Commonwealth nations with such laws, which totaled 39 as of early 2016:
- In June 2019, Botswana‘s High court overturned that nation’s colonial-era anti-LGBT laws.
- May 2016, Seychelles repealed its anti-gay law.
- In August 2016, the Supreme Court in Belize overturned that nation’s anti-sodomy law as applied to consensual sex.
- Maldives retained its anti-gay law, but left the Commonwealth in October 2016. In November 2018, it decided to return.
- The Gambia has so far retained its anti-gay law, despite having elected a less anti-LGBT leader. It reportedly planned to rejoin the Commonwealth in February 2018, but that change has not been reflected in the Commonwealth’s official membership list.
- In April 2018, Trinidad‘s High Court overturned that nation’s sodomy law.
- In September 2018, India‘s Supreme Court overturned the country’s sodomy law.
This article was most recently revised in March 2021.
The following list includes links to this blog’s coverage of the 38 Commonwealth nations with anti-LGBT laws:
Africa
- Cameroon
- Ghana
- Kenya
- Malawi (enforcement of law suspended)
- Namibia
- Nigeria
- Sierra Leone
- Swaziland/Eswatini
- Tanzania
- Uganda
- Zambia
Lesotho was formerly on the list, but it has adopted a new Penal Code that apparently eliminates the nation’s former common-law crime of sodomy.
Asia
Americas
- Antigua & Barbuda
- Barbados
- Dominica (But see “Dominica leader: No enforcement of anti-gay law.”)
- Grenada
- Guyana
- Jamaica
- St Kitts & Nevis
- St Lucia
- St Vincent & the Grenadines
Oceania
Former members of the Commonwealth
These nations — formerly part of the British Empire — have maintained anti-homosexuality laws but have withdrawn from the Commonwealth:
