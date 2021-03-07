Canada must stop export of homophobic hate to Jamaica

COMMENTARY — If Canada doesn’t condemn Roger Kiska’s plan to promote homophobic hatred in Jamaica, it will have betrayed its reputation as a supporter of LGBT human rights, Jamaican-Canadian activist Maurice Tomlinson says.

By Maurice Tomlinson

Since 2009 I have worked as a pro bono lawyer in my native Jamaica to overturn the country’s deadly anti-sodomy law. After representing LGBT clients for years, I filed my own court challenge to the law in 2015 with the support of the HIV Legal Network.

Because of this work I received multiple death threats, which Jamaican police refused to investigate. And even after I moved to Canada there was a bomb scare outside my home in Toronto.

My court case resumes on March 8 and I will be relying on two reports published on February 17 by the highest human rights tribunal in the western hemisphere, the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR).

These scathing but non-binding documents condemn Jamaica’s anti-sodomy law, which criminalizes all forms of intimacy between men, even holding hands in the privacy of a bedroom. This archaic edict was imposed during the period of British colonization and updated in 2011 and now requires convicted gays to register as sex offenders and always carry a pass or face a year in prison plus a fine of J$1 million (about USD $6,800).

As the IACHR reports found, the law contributes to almost daily abuse, harassment and often murder of LGBT Jamaicans and is also a reason that the island has the highest HIV prevalence rate among men who have sex with men in the Western Hemisphere, 33%.

I was both proud and petrified to be a lawyer on the first IACHR petition and, at the time of filing, both petitioners had to remain anonymous because of homophobic death threats that they received.

The two brave individuals have since been forced to flee our homeland and were granted asylum overseas. But even so, only one of them, Tina, who is a trans woman, is now out. The other petitioner, Sean, who is a gay man, is terrified that, if his identity were fully revealed, his mother, who still lives on the island, would face serious backlash. Sean is right to be scared because another client who I represented dropped his challenge to the law after death threats to his mother and sister.

All my LGBT clients endured horrific homophobic violence, including the petitioners. While she was still a teenager Tina was mobbed by hundreds of people because she “dared” to eat a meal at KFC. A group of thugs later went to her home and threatened to burn it down if Tina’s mother did not evict her that night. To save her family Tina was sacrificed and fled her community.

Sean suffered multiple attacks in his hometown of Montego Bay, a popular destination for Canadian tourists. Police dismissed all of Sean’s reports, which included being stoned, doused with dirty water, ambushed and nearly killed. There is little appetite by Jamaican law enforcers to protect gays, who they believe the law makes into “unapprehended criminals”.

In my court case, I am facing off against the government of Jamaica and ten anti-gay religious groups that the court granted status as interested parties. Ironically, the court denied the application of the island’s Public Defender or human rights ombudsman to support me, a clear sign that homophobia has infected all levels of Jamaican society including the judiciary.

What is even more troubling is that the reactionary church parties are receiving significant support from global north religious extremists, including Canadian Roger Kiska. Kiska is a well-known anti-gay activist who has worked for an organization that the Southern Poverty Law Centre designated a hate group. Nevertheless, one of the fundamentalist parties has applied for Kiska to be designated an “expert” witness at the hearing on March 8.

This is not the first time that Canadians have travelled abroad to advocate for the retention of anti-gay laws and, tragically, these neo-colonial bigots are often believed because of their purported experience with the “perils” of equality.

Canada must condemn this continued export of deadly homophobic hate to the Global South. Or the country must accept that its reputation as unwavering supporters of LGBT human rights is hypocritical puffery.

Related articles: