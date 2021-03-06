Confronting Jamaica’s hydra of deadly religious homophobia

COMMENTARY: Research by Jamaica’s most respected university found that religious homophobia is a major reason the country lags the rest of the western hemisphere in recognizing LGBT human rights. A pernicious brand of intolerant theology has infected all levels of Jamaican society, where almost everyone belongs to a conservative church.

Similarly, in Ireland, fundamentalist Christian views once dominated public and private life. However, that country is now one of the most progressive in Europe and even elected a gay married prime minister. As a result of Ireland’s dramatic transformation, it has been suggested that Jamaica will soon overcome puritanical bigotry and become a beacon for LGBT human rights the Caribbean.

But there is one major difference between Ireland and Jamaica, namely the level of religious organization. Ireland has a monolithic religion, Roman Catholicism, and, when repeated scandals undermined the moral authority of that institution, this created space for human rights to flourish.

Jamaica has no shortage of scandal-plagued churches but many of them are independent. So, like a hydra, the loss of one creates room for others to thrive. And thrive they do. Religion is big business in Jamaica, and we are reputed to have the most churches per square mile. Sadly, many of our preachers have little if any theological training. They usually claim that they heard a “word from God” and that is enough justification to spawn a new denomination. Some even rise to the level of bishop with questionable qualifications.

Charisma, not competence, is their calling card. So, countless of these self-appointed “men of God” only know how to read the Bible but have little or no ability to interpret it in context. For example, they can pontificate about a literal interpretation of the so-called “clobber passages” but are befuddled by explicit Biblical support for things like slavery and the subjugation of women. And church congregants and our country pay a heavy price for this self-righteous ignorance through spiritual blackmail, pyramid schemes and repeated acts of child sexual abuse.

On March 8 I return to court to challenge Jamaica’s anti-sodomy law and, in addition to the government, I will be up against ten anti-gay church groups. The court allowed these faith gangs to join the case as interested parties while refusing the application by the Public Defender (our human rights ombudsman) to support my case. In the court’s mind, the voices of anti-LGBT churches are more important than a body constitutionally mandated to protect Jamaicans’ human rights.

So churches, but not the Public Defender. gets to weigh in on whether I have the right to engage in adult consensual same-sex intimacy in the privacy of my bedroom. Such is the stranglehold of reactionary religion on powerful arms of our state. And these religious sects, which have significant foreign support, can call “expert” witnesses and give oral and written testimony.

Two “experts” that are proposed are Roger Kiska from the UK and Linda Harvey from the USA. Both Kiska and Harvey are right-wing extremist who are well-known for fearmongering about LGBT people. Both have spread lies that allowing gays to freely exist will somehow harm children. But what they never acknowledge is the violence that anti-sodomy laws coupled with right wing doctrine inflicts on vulnerable LGBT youth. Several LGBT kids in Jamaica, some as young as ten years old, have been ejected from their homes because their parents believed that loving their queer child would bring the wrath of God on their household. These parents believe this rot because that is what their fundamentalist pastors preach.

The work to free Jamaica from deadly religious dogma will be long and painful. But it must be done. Or we will forever be held hostage by the inane rantings of sanctimonious charlatans.

— Maurice Tomlinson

