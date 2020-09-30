Cameroon activists seek to extend 5-year Pride program

LGBTI advocates in Cameroon are a bit worried whether they will be able to continue a multi-year initiative combating violence and human rights abuses against sexual minorities.

By Courtney Stans

In Cameroon, unlike in many other countries, the name “Pride” refers to something different from a celebratory march for LGBTI people. “Pride” is also the name for a multi-year program aimed at guaranteeing the human rights of LGBTI people.

Since 2016, the Pride program has been funded by the Dutch organization COC Nederland. To continue beyond this year, the initiative will need to be renewed by COC. To date, Cameroonian organizations have not received word that funding for the program has been extended, though they believe and hope that it will be.

“The first five years were crucial in defining the major battles and establishing milestones. We believe that a second phase will allow us to better orient our actions and further achieve our objectives,” one LGBTI leader stated. “We want the Pride program to be renewed.”

In 2016, the work of the Pride program began with a study assessing both the challenges facing the local LGBTI community and the work of local LGBTI advocacy groups — in particular Camfaids through the Unity human-rights watchdog platform, Affirmative Action, Humanity First Cameroon and AVAF (the Association for the Promotion of Women).

A prime focus of the program has been the fight against stigmatization and discrimination against LGBTI people, particularly in health care, education and the justice system.

The Pride program contributed to the creation of RAIL KPv, a network of LGBTI-friendly leaders in law enforcement, health, media, legal aid, community groups and education.

The Pride program has been such a success that Cameroonian activists hope it can be expanded to reach more than the four organizations that have been involved so far.

During five years of support from COC Nederland, LGBTI rights activists in Cameroon say they have seen improvements in social tolerance and acceptance of LGBTI people.

With aid from COC Nederland, several studies and surveys, including national and regional assessment workshops, have repeatedly measured the work of community leaders who are part of the implementation of the program.

Courtney Stans adds:

Thank you to COC Nederland for your support over the past five years in the fight for the defense and protection of the rights of sexual and gender minorities in Cameroon.



Courtney Stans, the author of this article, is a Cameroonian journalist who writes under a pseudonym. Contact her at info@76crimes.com.



